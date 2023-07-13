Jason Mraz's "mystical, magical" summer tour will be a "cross between a yoga class and a dance class"

Jason Mraz's Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride Summer Tour gets underway July 13 in Troutdale, Oregon, and Jason says that because going to concerts is such a big commitment in terms of time and money, he's going to make sure you have the best experience possible.

Asked what fans can expect, Jason tells ABC Audio, "Hopefully, it's a cross between a yoga class and a dance class, [and] a heart-opening experience for any concertgoer who is willing to organize and drive and park and please Ticketmaster and grab merch and beverage -- all of it!"

"The concert experience is not easy," he acknowledges. "So I'm so grateful when anybody chooses to buy a ticket and come and we hope to make it worth their while."

He plans to do that, he says, by bringing along "the biggest band I ever had, so we can bring this thing to life, and there'll always be something interesting going on on stage."

And one of those interesting things just may be Jason strapping on a pair of roller skates onstage, to go along with the 70s-flavored grooves on his new album, Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride.

"I've done it once: last September with the San Diego Symphony. I was able to pull it off," he says. "I think it's going to depend venue-to-venue based on the floor...but I would absolutely love to skate live on the tour, so it may happen!"

If you'd rather experience it all from your own couch, Jason will be livestreaming his upcoming show in Atlanta exclusively on Veeps on August 11th. Tickets for the livestream are available now at jasonmraz.veeps.com for $14.99; the show starts at 9 p.m. ET.

