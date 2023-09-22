Jason Mraz celebrating 15th anniversary of bestselling album with YouTube performance

Friday, September 22, sees the release of the 15th anniversary of Jason Mraz's bestselling 2008 album, We Sing. We Dance. We Steal Things. We Deluxe Edition. In honor of the occasion, Jason's doing a special YouTube performance.

The performance, filmed at Jason's home studio, includes his new takes on five songs from the album, including "I'm Yours" and the Grammy-winning "Lucky," for which he's joined by his original duet partner, Colbie Caillat. It's the first in a series of new content that Jason plans to put out revisiting the album.

The performance goes live on Jason's YouTube channel at 8 p.m. ET.

In other Jason Mraz news, he recently joined the cast of ABC's Dancing with the Stars, but ABC is preparing to postpone Tuesday's premiere after the show came under fire from the WGA due to the ongoing strike.

