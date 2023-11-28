Jason Mraz will dance to "I'm Yours" in 'DWTS' semi-finals

Jason Mraz has made it to Tuesday night's semi-finals of Dancing with the Stars, and as per usual when there's a singer on the show, he's finally going to dance to one of his own songs.

Jason and his partner Daniella Karagach will perform two dances Tuesday night, and one of them will be a Viennese Waltz set to his 2012 Top 10 single "I Won't Give Up." On social media, Jason has posted a video explaining the story behind the song: It turns out Jason ended up writing "I Won't Give Up" -- his second top 10 hit -- as part of a failed attempt to follow up his first top 10 hit, "I'm Yours."

"Behind the scenes, the [record] label was looking for another 'I'm Yours' and those attempts were failing," explains Jason. "Because I had [already] written 'I'm Yours.' And I was in a different place."

"That sort of struggle, that sense of failure ... at the same time, a relationship not going where that person and I had intended felt like a sense of failure," he continues. "And so, 'I Won't Give Up' came out of a need, came out of an urgency -- to heal a relationship, and to take care of my own heart."

Last week, Jason and Daniella received a perfect score, 40 out of 40, for their Argentine tango. Jason's competition for the Mirror Ball trophy going into the semi-finals includes actress Alyson Hannigan, reality star Ariana Madix, Bachelorette Charity Lawson and The Marvels star Xochitl [SO-cheel] Gomez.

Dancing with the Stars airs on ABC at 8 p.m ET.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.