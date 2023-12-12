Jason Mraz to perform with San Diego arts students

Jason Mraz says his recent experience on ABC's Dancing with the Stars, where he finished second, has inspired him to stage two very special concerts in the San Diego, California, area.

"Over the past few months, I pushed myself creatively, and physically more than I have in decades,” Jason says in a statement. "I revisited what it was like to be a beginner in the performing arts, to immerse myself in something completely new, finding strength, joy, self-acceptance, and pride as I learned and grew every week."

"That is the power of the performing arts, and that is the opportunity I want to share," Jason adds. He's announced Kaleidoscope, a musical performance for which he'll team up with arts students in the San Diego area on February 17 and 18.

All the students participating in what Jason calls a "collaborative concert experience" are part of organizations that have received grants from the Jason Mraz Foundation, which is dedicated to inclusive arts education.

Students of all abilities and backgrounds, from organizations like Wheelchair Dancers, San Diego Young Artist Music Academy and Tap Fever Studios, will perform Jason's songs alongside him during the performances.

The shows take place at the family-friendly time of 3 p.m. at California Center for the Arts in Escondido. Tickets go on sale December 15 at JasonMraz.com at 10 a.m. PT.

