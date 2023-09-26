Jason Mraz to cha cha to his own song on 'Dancing With the Stars' premiere

Now that the Writers Guild of America has reached a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, ABC's Dancing with the Stars will premiere as scheduled on Tuesday night, September 26. Contestant Jason Mraz should feel right at home with his debut performance in the ballroom.

Jason and his pro partner, Daniella Karagach, will perform a cha cha to — what else? — Jason's recent hit single "I Feel Like Dancing." The video for the song features Jason showing off some pretty slick moves, but we'll have to see if those translate to the ballroom.

On his Instagram Story, Jason has posted some footage of his rehearsals with Daniella as well as video of himself answering the question, "What has been the best part of DWTS so far?"

Jason replies, "It's dancing with THIS star right here," pointing to Daniella. "And also just being so welcomed by this amazing family that runs this show."

The Dancing with the Stars premiere starts at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Other celebs hitting the ballroom this season include reality star Ariana Madix, Britney's little sister Jamie Lynn Spears, model Tyson Beckford, actresses Alyson Hannigan and Mira Sorvino, and The Brady Bunch star Barry Williams.

