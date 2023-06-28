Jason Derulo talks inspiration for his new book, 'Sing Your Name Out Loud: 15 Rules for Living Your Dream'

Jason Derulo is living his dreams and he wants to help you live your dreams, too.



In his new book, Sing Your Name Out Loud: 15 Rules for Living Your Dream, the singer lays out tips to success while reflecting on his own journey of ups and downs. And, of course, the title refers to his penchant for singing his own name in most of his songs.



"So I thought it was really cool because obviously a lot of people know me for it, for singing my name," he tells ABC Audio. "And it's really poignant because I believe, you know, one of the more important things is actually speaking whatever your goals are and believing it within your heart. You have a trillion cells in your body and the things that you say, your body believes you."



He says he was inspired to write the book as a handbook to both the young dreamers and "the older dreamers that people keep saying that it's too late for." But he adds it's "not for the faint of heart." You have to be willing to put in the work.



"I think the hardest [rule] to apply is 'success is for rent,'" he says. "And 'success is for rent,' I mean, you can't own success, right? And I think it's hard because it basically says that there's no destination. Like, the work never stops. So there's never a point where it's just like, 'Oh, now I can cruise, like now I can relax.'"



Sing Your Name Out Loud: 15 Rules for Living Your Dream is out now.

