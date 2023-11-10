Jack Harlow releases new song "Lovin On Me"

Jack Harlow is back with his new single "Lovin On Me."

After teasing the new track for over two weeks on TikTok, the Kentucky native dropped the song and music video for his new song at midnight Friday, November 10.

For the visuals, the 25-year-old kept things pretty simple, rapping in front of different solid colored screens and varying between solo and group shots.

"I don't like no whips and chains/Baby, you can't tie me down/But you can whip your lovin' on me, baby/Whip your lovin' on me, baby," the catchy, upbeat tune begins.

Harlow announced the release date of "Lovin On Me" just one day prior, taking to X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Thank u for allowing me to reset this year. I moved back to Kentucky and gave u an album I could not have made on the road,"he wrote. "Surrounded by family & childhood friends this has been one of the happiest years of my life."

"But now…a new era begins," he concluded, along with the release date.

"Lovin On Me" is the latest from Harlow, whose last album, Jackman, was released in April.

