Jack Black is "waiting by the phone" for Britney's call after his viral cover of her song

Now that Jack Black and his Tenacious D bandmate Kyle Gass have covered Britney Spears, Black says he's waiting for Britney to call him for a collaboration.

Black and Gass' cover of "...Baby One More Time," which has gone viral, was recorded for the end credits of Black's new movie Kung Fu Panda 4. According to People, Black told reporters at the movie's premiere that the cover came about because the director, Mike Mitchell, asked Tenacious D for a song for the film.

"I was like, 'Can we do Britney Spears?'" Jack continued. "And [Mitchell] said that he wanted '...Baby One More Time' because," Black explains, "it's kind of in the vein of Kung fu.”

At the premiere, Black told Entertainment Tonight, "Britney, if you're watching, I love you. I love the song. We're very proud of it, [and] I hope you like it, too."

Asked if he'd be interested in teaming up with Britney for versions of some of her other songs, Black said, "I'm here! I'm ready when you are. I'm waiting by the phone. I got kicks! I don't quite have Britney kicks, but you know, I got some moves."

