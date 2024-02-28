Jack Antonoff says doubting Taylor Swift's songwriting skills is like "challenging someone's faith in God"

Jack Antonoff isn't just a singer, songwriter and Grammy-winning producer of acclaimed albums by Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Lorde and more. He's also willing to publicly defend the artists he works with — like when he dissed Blur's Damon Albarn for suggesting that Taylor didn't write her own songs and called his criticism "Trumpian."
Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Jack says, "I'm a little b**** sometimes. But you come after my friend Taylor, you're toast to me." He then says doubting Taylor's songwriting skills "is like challenging someone's faith in God. You just don't go there."
In other Taylor news, she took to Instagram to thank her fans in Sydney, Australia, after wrapping up four shows in that city. "What a whirlwind of endless magical moments with you," she wrote. "I'm so grateful that we got to be the first tour to play Accor Stadium 4 times."
