It's t-i-i-i-me — for Mariah Carey to return to #1 on the 'Billboard' Hot 100

Mariah Carey, 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' 30th anniversary vinyl (Legacy/Columbia)
By Andrea Dresdale

Is it even the holiday season if Mariah Carey isn't #1 on the Billboard Hot 100?

Her ubiquitous song "All I Want for Christmas Is You" has returned to the top of the chart for a 19th week overall, which means it's now tied with "Old Town Road" and "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" for most weeks ever at #1 on the Hot 100. Of course, those hits by Lil Nas X and Shaboozey managed the feat in a single year, whereas Mariah collected her 19 weeks starting in 2019, when it ruled for three weeks.

Since 2019, the song has returned to #1 every year, remaining on top for multiple weeks. Last year it managed four weeks on top.

Meanwhile, another holiday favorite, Wham!'s "Last Christmas," has climbed to #2 on the Hot 100 — it's the highest peak ever for that song. The rest of the top 10 stocking is stuffed with multiple Christmas songs: Brenda Lee's "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" is #3; Bobby Helms' "Jingle Bell Rock" is #4; Ariana Grande's "Santa Tell Me" is #8; Nat King Cole's "The Christmas Song" is #9; and Andy Williams' "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year" is at #10.

As for the songs that aren't Christmas related, "Golden" from KPop Demon Hunters is #5, Alex Warren's "Ordinary" is #7 and Taylor Swift's "The Fate of Ophelia," which has been #1 for the past eight weeks, tumbles to #6.

