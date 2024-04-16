It's official: Taylor Swift's boyfriend has a TV job

After reports that he was in talks for the job, Travis Kelce has landed it. Taylor Swift's other half is the new host of Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? — a spin-off of the popular game show Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader? — which will stream on Prime Video.

The show will feature a contestant who will get help from a group of celebrities in answering 11 questions on subjects taken from an elementary school curriculum, with a $100,000 prize hanging in the balance. For the final question, which will be on a sixth-grade level, the contestant will pick one celebrity to talk through the answer before making their final decision.

"I grew up loving game shows, and I'm excited to be following in the footsteps of so many TV icons by hosting my very first one with Are you Smarter than a Celebrity," the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said in a statement. "The original show is a great success, so to be bringing a new format with everyone's favorite celebrities to the screen, will definitely be entertaining."

He adds, "I’m just happy to be on the hosting side of the equation here and excited to see how these famous faces keep up.”

No word yet on when the show will premiere, or how it might fit into Kelce's training or playing schedule — or into Taylor's recording and touring schedule.

