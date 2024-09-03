It's official: Charli XCX declares "brat summer" over

The Kamala HQ account on X had better change its social media banner: According to Charli XCX, "brat summer" is officially over.

In July, Charli denied that "brat summer" was dead and proved it by dropping her "Guess" remix with Billie Eilish. But now it seems she's done with the trend. On Sept. 2 she posted a collection of videos set to various songs on Brat -- including people doing the "Apple" dance and a group of friends sitting around a table holding hands and chanting the lyrics to "Guess." The caption reads, "goodbye forever brat summer."

In the comments, some fans expressed sadness about the conclusion of the most meme-able summer trend in years, but other fans were hopeful for more content as it becomes "brautumn."

One wrote, "we're obvi moving into brat autumn. drop the deluxe babe." Another wrote, "We're resurrecting brat every summer like mariah on december 1st."

Meanwhile, fans in the southern hemisphere noted that for them, summer is just beginning. "[I]t’s our responsibility as Australians to create a Brat Summerrrr!" one wrote.

As for what's next, Charli ended her post with a boy taking down a huge Brat poster and flipping it over to reveal a poster for the singer's upcoming Sweat tour with Troye Sivan.

