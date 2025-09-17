It's 'Complicated': Avril Lavigne launches her first wine

When Avril Lavigne started her music career, she wasn't even old enough to drink — but now she's launching her first-ever signature wine.

The wine, dubbed Complicated, of course, is a partnership with Banshee Wines. The limited-edition small batch pinot noir is described as "light and velvety," with "notes of cherry and raspberry." The wine, which costs $30 per bottle, is available exclusively on Banshee's website and at Banshee's tasting room in Santa Rosa, California.

"Over the last two years on my Greatest Hits Tour, I was rocking out with the Banshee bar set up backstage every night, ready for the afterparty, so teaming up on our own wine just felt right," Avril says in a statement.

"I hope that everyone can crack open a bottle with their best friends, blast the music that started it all for me, and enjoy the moment. Life can be complicated, but a good glass of wine doesn't have to be."

The first 50 people to order can also get one of a limited-edition run of 50 "Sip and Spin" kits, which you can add to your wine purchase. Each kit includes a record player and a copy of Avril's debut album, Let Go, on vinyl.

As part of the new partnership, Banshee will donate $10,000 to She Is the Music, which creates opportunities for women in the music industry.

