Isaac Keys says his character wants 'to bring the people together' in 'Power Book IV: Force'

After teetering between the streets and a better life, Diamond Sampson returns to season 3 of Power Book IV: Force with his mind fully focused on the streets and his CBI drug organization. Isaac Keys, who returns as Diamond for the show's final season, says his character's goal is to create "peace in a violent society."

In previous seasons of Force, Diamond spent 15 years in jail, leaving his CBI drug organization to his brother Jenard, who kept the org afloat in his absence. Upon his release, he encountered Tommy Egan, a drug dealer from New York who was trying to take over the Chicago drug game.

"[Diamond]'s in that tug-of-war of trying to bring the people together. All he wants ... is people to come and just act right," Keys tells ABC Audio. "He wants to bring Tommy over here and act right, bring his brother and act right. But because they don't get along, he's always caught into that [quandary] of trying figure out what the heck is going on."

Diamond eventually teams up with Tommy, causing Jenard to feel overlooked for his hard work. The move causes Jenard to grow jealous of Tommy and plan ways to take him out of the game.

Season 3 of Force returns to Starz Friday; it's the final season of the Power Book IV series. Kris D. Lofton stars as Jenard, while Joseph Sikora reprises his role as Tommy.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.