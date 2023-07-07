Is Taylor Swift's new song "When Emma Falls In Love" about Emma Stone?

Taylor Swift and Emma Stone have been pals since 2008, which is why fans believe that "When Emma Falls In Love," one of the "From the Vault" songs on Speak Now (Taylor's Version), is about the Oscar-winning actress.

Specifically, fans are convinced the song is about Stone's relationship with either Kieran Culkin, who she dated from 2010 to 2011, or Andrew Garfield, who she was with from 2011 to 2015.

Fans point to the line in the song where Taylor sings, "When Emma falls in love, she calls up her mom, jokes about the ways that this one could go wrong." Apparently Emma has a very close relationship with her mom.

Taylor also sings, "She waits and takes her time/ ’cause Little Miss Sunshine always thinks it’s gonna rain.” Fans point out that Stone sings the song "Pocket Full of Sunshine" in the 2010 movie Easy A. In fact, Taylor attended that movie's premiere with Stone.

Finally, Taylor sings, "Well, she’s so New York when she’s in LA.​​” Stone moved from LA to New York in 2009, and the two were seen hanging out together during that time.

Taylor wrote "When Emma Falls in Love" at the same time as the original Speak Now album, which she composed between 2008 and 2010. Therefore, it's unlikely the song is about Stone and Garfield; Culkin seems to be the better bet.

In any case, Taylor and Emma are still buddies: She recently told Vanity Fair that Taylor hooked her up with tickets to one of her Eras Tour shows, and added, "She's a wonderful friend. She blows my mind."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.