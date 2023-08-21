Is new Justin Bieber music coming?

MEGA/GC Images

By Andrea Dresdale

Justin Bieber has been laying low for several months. The last time he posted on social media was in May, but that might be because he's been in the studio working on new music.

Sources tell Page Six that Justin "has new music and a new single coming out," and despite rumors of a split, he recently resigned his management deal with Scooter Braun.

Page Six also reports that Justin's wife, Hailey, is taking on a bigger role in Justin's career. A source told the outlet, "Hailey has taken control and is heavily involved. She's a part of meetings and she's talking a lot for him."

The source added, "She’s the voice. They’re becoming this power couple. She’s a big part of everything he’s doing."

Proof of this, Page Six claims, is that when the report that Justin and Scooter had split came to light, its reporters were directed to a spokesperson for Hailey, in addition to reps for Justin and Scooter.

Justin's most recent album was 2021's Justice, which featured the hits "Peaches," "Holy," "Anyone" and "Ghost."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    We're sending Abby Jessen OVER. THE. EDGE!
    Join us and feel the presence of our ONE community every step of the way.
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!