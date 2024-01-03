Is a new Britney Spears album in the works?

While Britney Spears has said she doesn't want to perform again, making music is apparently still on the table.

Sources tell Page Six that songwriters are being lined up to write songs for what would be Britney's 10th studio album. Among the names reportedly involved are Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Charli XCX.

Between them, Charli and Julia have written hits for artists like Selena Gomez, Shawn Mendes, Gwen Stefani, Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato. Julia also wrote quite a bit of material for Britney's most recent album, 2016's Glory.

Britney's return to recording came in 2022 with her Elton John collab "Hold Me Closer." In 2023, she released "Mind Your Business," a collab with will.i.am, but it was a song that had actually been recorded years ago.

