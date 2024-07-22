Is Lady Gaga prepping for an Olympics performance?

A few weeks ago, there were rumors that Céline Dion would make her big singing comeback at the Paris Olympics' opening ceremony. Now there are similar rumors that Lady Gaga will sing at the event.

As Variety notes, Gaga was seen in Paris on Monday. The hype train for Gaga's new movie Joker 2: Folie à Deux is getting ready to leave the station, and since she sings in the film, it's that not far-fetched to think she might want to remind the world how good she is at giving a show-stopping performance.

And of course, Gaga sang one of the most universally beloved French songs — Édith Piaf's "La Vie en Rose" — in A Star in Born, so we know she can sing in the local language.

The Olympic opening ceremony will take place along the Seine River in Paris with 3,500 actors, dancers and musical performers. Kelly Clarkson will be one of the hosts of the ceremony on NBC on Friday, along with sportscaster Mike Tirico and NFL legend Peyton Manning.

