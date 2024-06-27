Ireland creates custom cardigan for Taylor Swift — and you can knit one yourself

Taylor Swift has visited Ireland multiple times, and she wore a traditional Irish Aran sweater for the photoshoot promoting her album evermore. So, as the Eras Tour prepares to invade Dublin, the Emerald Isle has created a custom cardigan just for her.

Gabrielle Malone, a young Irish designer, was been tapped to create the custom cardigan, which includes various traditional stitches, each inspired by a part of Ireland that Taylor has visited over the years. Those locations include County Wicklow, which she references in the song "Sweet Nothings," County Cavan and Dublin.

The cardigan also includes "1989" stitched on the collar, with "13" on one cuff and "T.S." on the other.

Sadly, you can't buy the sweater because only two were made. One was given away in a contest, and the other will be presented to Taylor when she arrives in Ireland for her shows. However, if you've got some mad knitting skillz, you can create your own version of the sweater: the pattern is available online.

And in other Irish Taylor news, the Irish Family History Centre and Dublin's Irish Emigration Museum have researched her family's ties to the country. It turns out she's a descendant of Susan Davis and Francis Gwynn, a couple who met while crossing the Atlantic on a ship that left from Derry, Northern Ireland, in 1836. There's a whole exhibit on it — called The Love Story before Love Story — running now at the Irish Emigration Museum.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.