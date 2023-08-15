And I'll write your name — again: Taylor Swift's "Blank Space" is back on the charts

Taylor Swift is the queen of making old songs new again. Following the smash success of "Cruel Summer," originally released in 2019, one of her previous #1 hits has returned to the chart.

Taylor's chart-topper "Blank Space," originally released in 2014, has reentered the Billboard Hot 100 at #49. This is the first time it's appeared on that chart since its chart run in 2014 and 2015. Billboard reports streams are up 23% and downloads are up 51%, according to chart data company Luminate.

So why "Blank Space" and why now? Billboard reports that the song has been gaining momentum recently, not only because Taylor sang it every night on the Eras Tour, but because fans were anticipating the announcement of the (Taylor's Version) of its album, 1989, which finally came on August 9.

And speaking of 1989, Rolling Stone reports that streams of the original version of 1989 doubled the day after Taylor announced that her rerecording would arrive October 27, exactly nine years after its original release. Over the following days, 1989 experienced a 74% streaming boost compared to the previous week.

The original version of 1989 produced three #1 hits and won the Grammy for Album of the Year.

