ICYMI: See a teaser for Ariana Grande's new video

At the end of her concert Saturday night in Brooklyn, New York, Ariana Grande premiered the trailer for the video for "petal," the title track of her new album. She later shared the teaser on Instagram.

The black-and-white clip shows Ariana holding an old-fashioned newspaper ad for a company called "Fame Inc." which is auditioning stars for the "T.V. & film industry." It continues, "Major Studios are calling for new faces who can follow directions and have a good personality."

The teaser the cuts to Ariana's feet, clad in high-heeled pumps, running across a cracked star on Hollywood Boulevard with a flower growing out of it. Next, a shadowy figure is shown smoking a cigarette as Ariana appears on a film set. The trailer concludes with the words, "PETAL, shot entirely on ... VistaVision."

VistaVision is a higher-resolution, widescreen movie format introduced in the 1950s that eventually fell out of favor. In recent years, however, it's made a comeback, with The Brutalist, Wuthering Heights and One Battle After Another all using the format.

Ariana wrapped up her run of shows in Brooklyn on Sunday night. During the final show, she performed an a cappella version of "Be Alright," a song from her album Dangerous Woman, for the first time this tour.

"new york, you have my heart always … brooklyn, i am emotional ! thank you for five beautiful shows," she wrote on Instagram. "i love you, i love new york, i love this show, i love our eternal sunshine tour family, and again, you, you, you… with all my heart always."

petal will arrive July 31.

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