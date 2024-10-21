ICYMI: Pink, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande

Pink announced Saturday that she had to postpone four concerts: Oct. 20 in Lincoln, Nebraska; Oct. 21 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Oct. 23 in Milwaukee; and Oct. 24 in Des Moines, Iowa. She wrote on Instagram that the postponements were "due to reasons beyond my control" and added that she's "working on rescheduling each of these shows as soon as we can."

Justin Bieber returned to the stage for the first time since becoming a father: He was a surprise guest at Don Toliver's concert in LA on Oct. 19, and his wife, Hailey Bieber, shared footage of his performance on her Instagram Stories, according to E! Online. Justin danced around while Toliver performed his and Justin's 2023 song "Private Landing." Justin and Hailey welcomed son Jack Blues in August. Justin's last performance was in July in India, at a pre-wedding celebration for a billionaire's son.

Ariana Grande has responded to fan edits of the Wicked movie posters, one of which showed co-star Cynthia Erivo's eyes covered, and another that used AI to have Cynthia and Ariana's characters fight each other. Cynthia has blasted these creations on social media. Ari tells Variety, "I think it's very complicated because I find AI so conflicting and troublesome sometimes, but I think it's just kind of such a massive adjustment period. This is something that is so much bigger than us, and the fans are gonna have fun and make their edits." However, she did agree that such edits can sometimes go too far.

