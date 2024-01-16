"I love you guys": Watch *NSYNC record "Better Place" in behind-the-scenes video

You can watch *NSYNC reunite in the studio to record their comeback single, "Better Place," in a new behind-the-scenes video spotlighted on People's website.

In the clip, the co-directors of Trolls Band Together, Walt Dohrn and Tim Heitz talk about how special it was to have the boy band reform for the film — especially since the plot is based on the fact that Justin Timberlake's character Branch used to be in a boy band with his brothers.

"There's a level of nostalgia now for the '90s boy band stuff, so we had the best consultant I think you could get on boy band history," says Dohrn.

"To have *NSYNC on this project and having this new music from them...it's one of those kind of 'pinch me' moments, like, 'Is this really happening?'" adds Heitz.

In the video, we see Justin, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass recording the song as well as their speaking parts in the film: They play members of another boy band called Kismet.

"I love you guys," Justin says in the video. At another point, Lance asks his mom if she likes the song, and she put her hand on her heart and says, breathlessly, "Oh my gosh!"

To which Justin replies, "All you all up in your feels right now?"

Trolls Band Together is out now on PVOD and on Digital, 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD.

