Hozier's "thrilled and taken massively by surprise" by "Too Sweet" hitting #1 on Hot 100

Hozier's "Too Sweet" chart success is almost too much for him to handle.

Following news that the viral single hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 — a career first for Hozier — the "Take Me to Church" artist has taken to Facebook to offer a "huge thank you for all the incredible support from around the world."

With "Too Sweet," Hozier becomes the first Irish artist to lead the Hot 100 since the late Sinéad O’Connor did in 1990 with her version of "Nothing Compares 2 U." It's also reached #1 in Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

"I've been both thrilled and taken massively by surprise by such a staggering reaction," Hozier writes. "It means the world that you're enjoying this song so much. Thank you all so much."

"Too Sweet" is a track off Hozier's new Unheard EP, which was released in March. It includes songs originally recorded during the sessions for Hozier's latest album, 2023's Unreal Unearth.

