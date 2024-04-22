Hozier's first Hot 100 #1 hit is "Too Sweet"

If your church is the top of the Billboard Hot 100, there's no need to take Hozier to it — he's already there.

The Irish artist's viral single "Too Sweet" has hit #1 on the all-genre chart, the first time that's happened in his career. He previously peaked at #2 in 2014 with his breakout hit "Take Me to Church."

"Two Sweet" is a track off Hozier's new Unheard EP, which was released in March. It includes songs originally recorded during the sessions for Hozier's latest album, 2023's Unreal Unearth.

Hozier premiered "Too Sweet" live during a show in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Saturday, April 20. He currently has U.S. tour dates scheduled into September.

