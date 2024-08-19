Hozier equates warfare and commerce in new video for "Nobody's Soldier"

Columbia Records

By Andrea Dresdale

Hozier's video for his #1 hit "Too Sweet" was fairly simple: It showed the artist in the studio and on tour. But he's making more of a statement with the video for his new single, "Nobody's Solider."

The clip intersperses footage of the Irish artist performing the song, intercut with images of war — bullets, helmets, bombs — as well as images of money, evil-looking businessmen and words like "Opportunity," "Business," "Sale," "Profit" and "Leverage."

There are also images of doll parts inside some kind of machine, and an image of a little girl's shoe, labeled with the word "collateral." Hozier is also seen at a table making dolls that look like businessmen and soldiers. The message appears to be that wars are often seen as a way for the ruling class to profit.

In the song, Hozier sings, "I don't wanna choose between being a salesman or a soldier ... being a butcher or a pauper/ Honey, I'm taking no orders/ Gonna be Nobody's Solider."

"Nobody's Solider" is from Hozier's new EP, Unaired, featuring several songs that didn't make it onto his album Unreal Unearth or his previous EP, Unheard.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!