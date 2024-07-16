How Rihanna gave Natalie Portman a "formative moment"

Rihanna may not be giving us any music, but at least she's offering emotional support. Natalie Portman has revealed that while she was going through her divorce from Benjamin Millepied, it was the "Umbrella" singer who gave her the boost she needed to get through it.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday, Portman said that when she met Rihanna during Paris Fashion Week and the singer gushed over her, "It was amazing ... it was exactly what I needed."

"I think every woman going through divorce should get to have Rihanna say to her that she's a bad b****," Portman said of the meeting. Fallon then played the video that captured their interaction, as they hugged each other tightly and Portman said, "I love you!"

"I am a f****** fan! You’re one of the hottest b****** in Hollywood forever!” Rihanna replied. A delighted Portman responded, "Are you kidding me? ... I’m gonna faint." Then Rihanna asked the photographers, "Can someone take a picture so I can remember this happened tomorrow?" She told Portman, "Yo, I don't get excited about anybody, but I f****** love you.”

It's not clear which Portman roles Rihanna particularly loves, but apparently she is a fan of the Star Wars prequels, in which Portman starred.

After Fallon played the clip of the meeting, Portman appeared to become emotional. "It was a formative moment in my life," she told the talk show host.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.