How much house does $500,000 buy you in Columbus, Georgia?

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $500,000 in Albany, GA.

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.

These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.

While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Columbus, Georgia?

To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Columbus, Georgia right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.

77 Riverside Lndg, Fort Mitchell, AL 36856

- Price: $499,900

- 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,385

- See 77 Riverside Lndg, Fort Mitchell, AL 36856 on Redfin.com

38 Bradley Dr, Fort Mitchell, AL 36856

- Price: $489,500

- 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,795

- See 38 Bradley Dr, Fort Mitchell, AL 36856 on Redfin.com

3710 Winkfield Pl, Columbus, GA 31909

- Price: $495,000

- 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,600

- See 3710 Winkfield Pl, Columbus, GA 31909 on Redfin.com

55 Bransford Ln, Ellerslie, GA 31807

- Price: $495,000

- 6 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,418

- See 55 Bransford Ln, Ellerslie, GA 31807 on Redfin.com

9 School House Rd, Pittsview, AL 36871

- Price: $499,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 7,534

- See 9 School House Rd, Pittsview, AL 36871 on Redfin.com

159 Hart Ridge Ct, Fortson, GA 31808

- Price: $500,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,714

- See 159 Hart Ridge Ct, Fortson, GA 31808 on Redfin.com

1325 Hawkins Rd, Woodland, GA 31836

- Price: $500,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,174

- See 1325 Hawkins Rd, Woodland, GA 31836 on Redfin.com

42 Hawkeye Trl, Columbus, GA 31808

- Price: $499,900

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,324

- See 42 Hawkeye Trl, Columbus, GA 31808 on Redfin.com

42 Hawkeye Trl, Columbus, GA 31808

- Price: $499,900

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,324

- See 42 Hawkeye Trl, Columbus, GA 31808 on Redfin.com

1048 Crosswinds Dr, Midland, GA 31820

- Price: $489,999

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,541

- See 1048 Crosswinds Dr, Midland, GA 31820 on Redfin.com

3232 Hillside Way, Columbus, GA 31906

- Price: $495,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,847

- See 3232 Hillside Way, Columbus, GA 31906 on Redfin.com

114 Fortson Rd, Fortson, GA 31808

- Price: $500,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,393

- See 114 Fortson Rd, Fortson, GA 31808 on Redfin.com

68 Dunley Ct, Ellerslie, GA 31807

- Price: $499,999

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,250

- See 68 Dunley Ct, Ellerslie, GA 31807 on Redfin.com

33 Mt Olive Ct, Fortson, GA 31808

- Price: $490,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,188

- See 33 Mt Olive Ct, Fortson, GA 31808 on Redfin.com

47 Hawkeye Trl, Columbus, GA 31808

- Price: $487,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,151

- See 47 Hawkeye Trl, Columbus, GA 31808 on Redfin.com

47 Hawkeye Trl, Columbus, GA 31808

- Price: $487,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,151

- See 47 Hawkeye Trl, Columbus, GA 31808 on Redfin.com

64 Mill Glen Way, Cataula, GA 31804

- Price: $499,999

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,264

- See 64 Mill Glen Way, Cataula, GA 31804 on Redfin.com

8848 Westwind Dr, Midland, GA 31820

- Price: $489,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,626

- See 8848 Westwind Dr, Midland, GA 31820 on Redfin.com

5875 Green Island Dr, Columbus, GA 31904

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,604

- See 5875 Green Island Dr, Columbus, GA 31904 on Redfin.com

4880 Turnberry Ln, Columbus, GA 31909

- Price: $499,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,560

- See 4880 Turnberry Ln, Columbus, GA 31909 on Redfin.com

1149 Posey Ln, Columbus, GA 31904

- Price: $489,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,143

- See 1149 Posey Ln, Columbus, GA 31904 on Redfin.com

163 Hawkeye Trl, Columbus, GA 31808

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,042

- See 163 Hawkeye Trl, Columbus, GA 31808 on Redfin.com

163 Hawkeye Trl, Columbus, GA 31808

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,042

- See 163 Hawkeye Trl, Columbus, GA 31808 on Redfin.com

182 Oak Ridge Dr, Waverly Hall, GA 31831

- Price: $495,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,664

- See 182 Oak Ridge Dr, Waverly Hall, GA 31831 on Redfin.com

609 Moore Rd, Columbus, GA 31904

- Price: $499,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,730

- See 609 Moore Rd, Columbus, GA 31904 on Redfin.com

63 Ironwood Ct, Columbus, GA 31820

- Price: $492,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,614

- See 63 Ironwood Ct, Columbus, GA 31820 on Redfin.com

63 Ironwood Ct, Columbus, GA 31820

- Price: $492,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,614

- See 63 Ironwood Ct, Columbus, GA 31820 on Redfin.com

12 Diamond Rd, Opelika, AL 36804

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,390

- See 12 Diamond Rd, Opelika, AL 36804 on Redfin.com

2819 Chestnut Grove Rd, Shiloh, GA 31826

- Price: $499,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,198

- See 2819 Chestnut Grove Rd, Shiloh, GA 31826 on Redfin.com

81 Brady Rd, Buena Vista, GA 31803

- Price: $499,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,784

- See 81 Brady Rd, Buena Vista, GA 31803 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.