How much house $1 million buys you in Warner Robins

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Warner Robins, GA. (scarp577 // Shutterstock/scarp577 // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Warner Robins. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

108 Bridgeway Dr, Warner Robins
- Price: $995,900
- 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
- Square feet: 8,379
- Price per square foot: $118
- See 108 Bridgeway Dr, Warner Robins on Redfin.com

105 Calle Verde Dr, Warner Robins
- Price: $875,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,987
- Price per square foot: $219
- See 105 Calle Verde Dr, Warner Robins on Redfin.com

109 Crest Pointe, Warner Robins
- Price: $805,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,611
- Price per square foot: $121
- See 109 Crest Pointe, Warner Robins on Redfin.com

300 Stacy Ln, Warner Robins
- Price: $720,900
- 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,195
- Price per square foot: $171
- See 300 Stacy Ln, Warner Robins on Redfin.com

414 Doraville Ct, Warner Robins
- Price: $699,900
- 7 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,356
- Price per square foot: $130
- See 414 Doraville Ct, Warner Robins on Redfin.com

121 Bridgeway, Warner Robins
- Price: $689,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,217
- Price per square foot: $163
- See 121 Bridgeway, Warner Robins on Redfin.com

214 Westbury Ct, Warner Robins
- Price: $649,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,633
- Price per square foot: $178
- See 214 Westbury Ct, Warner Robins on Redfin.com

1089 Dunbar Rd, Warner Robins
- Price: $575,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,996
- Price per square foot: $143
- See 1089 Dunbar Rd, Warner Robins on Redfin.com

406 Bella Notte Cir, Warner Robins
- Price: $569,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,669
- Price per square foot: $155
- See 406 Bella Notte Cir, Warner Robins on Redfin.com

406 Bella Notte Cir Unit 27A, Warner Robins
- Price: $569,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,669
- Price per square foot: $155
- See 406 Bella Notte Cir Unit 27A, Warner Robins on Redfin.com

408 Bella Notte Cir, Warner Robins
- Price: $569,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,645
- Price per square foot: $156
- See 408 Bella Notte Cir, Warner Robins on Redfin.com

408 Bella Notte Cir Unit 26A, Warner Robins
- Price: $569,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,645
- Price per square foot: $156
- See 408 Bella Notte Cir Unit 26A, Warner Robins on Redfin.com

100 Deerwood Dr, Warner Robins
- Price: $560,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,543
- Price per square foot: $123
- See 100 Deerwood Dr, Warner Robins on Redfin.com

605 Smithville Church Rd, Warner Robins
- Price: $550,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,304
- Price per square foot: $238
- See 605 Smithville Church Rd, Warner Robins on Redfin.com

154 Abercorn St, Warner Robins
- Price: $549,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,100
- Price per square foot: $177
- See 154 Abercorn St, Warner Robins on Redfin.com

131 Alton Tucker Sr Blvd, Bonaire
- Price: $543,400
- 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,356
- Price per square foot: $101
- See 131 Alton Tucker Sr Blvd, Bonaire on Redfin.com

307 Garnet Dr, Bonaire
- Price: $543,400
- 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,356
- Price per square foot: $101
- See 307 Garnet Dr, Bonaire on Redfin.com

304 Stathams Way, Warner Robins
- Price: $535,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,454
- Price per square foot: $120
- See 304 Stathams Way, Warner Robins on Redfin.com

500 Bella Notte Cir Unit 16A, Warner Robins
- Price: $516,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,324
- Price per square foot: $155
- See 500 Bella Notte Cir Unit 16A, Warner Robins on Redfin.com

500 Bella Notte Cir, Warner Robins
- Price: $516,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,324
- Price per square foot: $155
- See 500 Bella Notte Cir, Warner Robins on Redfin.com

106 Lacey Oak Ln, Bonaire
- Price: $505,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,189
- Price per square foot: $120
- See 106 Lacey Oak Ln, Bonaire on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 90s, 2K & TODAY Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!