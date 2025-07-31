How much house $1 million buys you in Valdosta

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Valdosta. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
3823 Timber Ridge Rd, Valdosta
- Price: $986,900
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,204
- Price per square foot: $308
- See 3823 Timber Ridge Rd, Valdosta on Redfin.com
300 Georgia Ave, Valdosta
- Price: $950,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,943
- Price per square foot: $159
- See 300 Georgia Ave, Valdosta on Redfin.com
3860 Kinderlou Frst, Valdosta
- Price: $899,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,056
- Price per square foot: $221
- See 3860 Kinderlou Frst, Valdosta on Redfin.com
4345 Spring Branch Cir, Valdosta
- Price: $899,000
- 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,800
- Price per square foot: $187
- See 4345 Spring Branch Cir, Valdosta on Redfin.com
1144 N Lakeshore Dr, Valdosta
- Price: $884,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,240
- Price per square foot: $208
- See 1144 N Lakeshore Dr, Valdosta on Redfin.com
3998 Trailhead Pt, Valdosta
- Price: $813,900
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,074
- Price per square foot: $264
- See 3998 Trailhead Pt, Valdosta on Redfin.com
3924 Loblolly Ln, Valdosta
- Price: $799,500
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,000
- Price per square foot: $266
- See 3924 Loblolly Ln, Valdosta on Redfin.com
3652 Bear Lake Rd, Valdosta
- Price: $779,999
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,300
- Price per square foot: $236
- See 3652 Bear Lake Rd, Valdosta on Redfin.com
1148 N Lakeshore Dr, Valdosta
- Price: $775,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,856
- Price per square foot: $159
- See 1148 N Lakeshore Dr, Valdosta on Redfin.com
4448 Old Lake Park Rd, Valdosta
- Price: $774,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,389
- Price per square foot: $228
- See 4448 Old Lake Park Rd, Valdosta on Redfin.com
8262 Troupeville Rd, Valdosta
- Price: $749,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,856
- Price per square foot: $262
- See 8262 Troupeville Rd, Valdosta on Redfin.com
136 N Patterson St, Valdosta
- Price: $745,900
- 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,543
- Price per square foot: $164
- See 136 N Patterson St, Valdosta on Redfin.com
4873 Johnston Rd, Valdosta
- Price: $740,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,763
- Price per square foot: $267
- See 4873 Johnston Rd, Valdosta on Redfin.com
3870 Timber Ridge Rd, Valdosta
- Price: $729,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,112
- Price per square foot: $234
- See 3870 Timber Ridge Rd, Valdosta on Redfin.com
3336 Plantation Dr, Valdosta
- Price: $725,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,636
- Price per square foot: $156
- See 3336 Plantation Dr, Valdosta on Redfin.com
3924 Timber Ridge Rd, Valdosta
- Price: $719,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,132
- Price per square foot: $229
- See 3924 Timber Ridge Rd, Valdosta on Redfin.com
4310 Old Quitman Hwy, Valdosta
- Price: $715,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,749
- Price per square foot: $260
- See 4310 Old Quitman Hwy, Valdosta on Redfin.com
4899 Hickory Grv, Valdosta
- Price: $699,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,901
- Price per square foot: $240
- See 4899 Hickory Grv, Valdosta on Redfin.com
4155 Quail Run Cir, Valdosta
- Price: $687,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,186
- Price per square foot: $215
- See 4155 Quail Run Cir, Valdosta on Redfin.com
2763 Sawmill Ln, Valdosta
- Price: $678,900
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,968
- Price per square foot: $228
- See 2763 Sawmill Ln, Valdosta on Redfin.com
2909 Pebblewood Dr, Valdosta
- Price: $659,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,906
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 2909 Pebblewood Dr, Valdosta on Redfin.com
3897 Bear Holw, Valdosta
- Price: $649,500
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,412
- Price per square foot: $269
- See 3897 Bear Holw, Valdosta on Redfin.com
1112 Old Meadow Rd, Valdosta
- Price: $630,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,889
- Price per square foot: $218
- See 1112 Old Meadow Rd, Valdosta on Redfin.com
951 S Lakeshore Dr, Valdosta
- Price: $629,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,213
- Price per square foot: $149
- See 951 S Lakeshore Dr, Valdosta on Redfin.com
3473 & 3807 Kay Cir, Valdosta
- Price: $605,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,148
- Price per square foot: $98
- See 3473 & 3807 Kay Cir, Valdosta on Redfin.com
4073 Quail Run Cir, Valdosta
- Price: $599,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,232
- Price per square foot: $185
- See 4073 Quail Run Cir, Valdosta on Redfin.com
3902 Island Creek Rd, Valdosta
- Price: $599,900
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,481
- Price per square foot: $241
- See 3902 Island Creek Rd, Valdosta on Redfin.com
3376 Bemiss Knights Academy Rd, Valdosta
- Price: $599,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,400
- Price per square foot: $249
- See 3376 Bemiss Knights Academy Rd, Valdosta on Redfin.com
4111 Live Oak Cir, Valdosta
- Price: $549,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,172
- Price per square foot: $173
- See 4111 Live Oak Cir, Valdosta on Redfin.com
4116 Eileen Ct, Valdosta
- Price: $539,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,316
- Price per square foot: $233
- See 4116 Eileen Ct, Valdosta on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
