How much house $1 million buys you in Macon

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Macon, GA.

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Macon. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

133 Lagrange Pl, Macon

- Price: $999,500

- 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,483

- Price per square foot: $222

148 Howard Oaks Dr, Macon

- Price: $985,000

- 5 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,702

- Price per square foot: $146

513 Litchfield Dr, Macon

- Price: $895,000

- 9 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,511

- Price per square foot: $137

344 Hillridge Cv, Lizella

- Price: $829,900

- 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,394

- Price per square foot: $188

228 Lagrange Ct, Macon

- Price: $825,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,359

- Price per square foot: $153

203 Fishermans Cv, Lizella

- Price: $819,000

- 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,170

- Price per square foot: $132

203 Oberon Pl N, Macon

- Price: $799,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,860

- Price per square foot: $207

116 Maimont Cir, Macon

- Price: $760,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,978

- Price per square foot: $191

207 Josiah Ct, Macon

- Price: $745,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,773

- Price per square foot: $156

720 Latrobe Way, Macon

- Price: $735,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,123

- Price per square foot: $178

1183 Saint Andrews Dr, Macon

- Price: $684,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,240

- Price per square foot: $161

113 Lake Pointe Dr, Macon

- Price: $675,000

- 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,199

- Price per square foot: $108

1177 Lucky Debonair Dr, Macon

- Price: $675,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,052

- Price per square foot: $133

177 Waters Edge Dr, Lizella

- Price: $649,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,508

- Price per square foot: $259

100 Colaparchee Plantation Dr, Macon

- Price: $648,500

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,944

- Price per square foot: $131

739 Waverly Pt, Macon

- Price: $630,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,065

- Price per square foot: $103

136 Camden, Macon

- Price: $614,900

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,450

- Price per square foot: $178

612 Remington Dr, Macon

- Price: $610,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,672

- Price per square foot: $130

197 Camden, Macon

- Price: $599,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,350

- Price per square foot: $179

100 S Haven Ct, Macon

- Price: $598,500

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,642

- Price per square foot: $164

161 Camden, Macon

- Price: $595,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,427

- Price per square foot: $173

215 Little Hickory Dr, Lizella

- Price: $585,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,217

- Price per square foot: $181

177 Camden, Macon

- Price: $579,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,950

- Price per square foot: $196

114 Waterford Pl, Macon

- Price: $575,000

- 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,546

- Price per square foot: $126

163 Broadleaf Dr, Macon

- Price: $570,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,380

- Price per square foot: $168

104 Lake Point Dr, Macon

- Price: $560,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,350

- Price per square foot: $167

123 Saddle Run Ct, Macon

- Price: $550,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,633

- Price per square foot: $151

101 Westchester Dr, Macon

- Price: $549,900

- 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,125

- Price per square foot: $133

5761 Kentucky Downs Dr, Macon

- Price: $549,900

- 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,763

- Price per square foot: $146

300 Misty Rdg, Macon

- Price: $545,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,108

- Price per square foot: $132

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

