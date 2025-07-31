How much house $1 million buys you in Gainesville, Georgia

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Gainesville, GA. (Arina P Habich // Shutterstock/Arina P Habich // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Gainesville, Georgia. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

3346 Little Cir, Gainesville
- Price: $1,000,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,930
- Price per square foot: $254
- See 3346 Little Cir, Gainesville on Redfin.com

4169 Clarks Bridge Rd, Gainesville
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,292
- Price per square foot: $773
- See 4169 Clarks Bridge Rd, Gainesville on Redfin.com

3464 Maynard Cir, Gainesville
- Price: $999,999
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,062
- Price per square foot: $326
- See 3464 Maynard Cir, Gainesville on Redfin.com

4837 Lawson Cir, Gainesville
- Price: $998,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,600
- Price per square foot: $383
- See 4837 Lawson Cir, Gainesville on Redfin.com

8535 Lynn Dr, Gainesville
- Price: $995,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,706
- Price per square foot: $268
- See 8535 Lynn Dr, Gainesville on Redfin.com

5808 Swinging Gate Rd, Gainesville
- Price: $954,750
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,500
- Price per square foot: $272
- See 5808 Swinging Gate Rd, Gainesville on Redfin.com

3161 Overlook Dr, Gainesville
- Price: $950,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,166
- Price per square foot: $183
- See 3161 Overlook Dr, Gainesville on Redfin.com

4039 Sargent Cir, Gainesville
- Price: $950,000
- 2 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,775
- Price per square foot: $342
- See 4039 Sargent Cir, Gainesville on Redfin.com

5812 Swinging Gate Rd, Gainesville
- Price: $949,550
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,500
- Price per square foot: $271
- See 5812 Swinging Gate Rd, Gainesville on Redfin.com

8180 Scarlett Grace Ln, Gainesville
- Price: $949,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,850
- Price per square foot: $246
- See 8180 Scarlett Grace Ln, Gainesville on Redfin.com

8280 Scarlett Grace Ln, Gainesville
- Price: $944,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,043
- Price per square foot: $310
- See 8280 Scarlett Grace Ln, Gainesville on Redfin.com

8240 Scarlett Grace Ln, Gainesville
- Price: $939,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,789
- Price per square foot: $247
- See 8240 Scarlett Grace Ln, Gainesville on Redfin.com

3311 Marina View Way, Gainesville
- Price: $925,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,079
- Price per square foot: $182
- See 3311 Marina View Way, Gainesville on Redfin.com

3366 Small Woods Ln, Gainesville
- Price: $924,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,448
- Price per square foot: $377
- See 3366 Small Woods Ln, Gainesville on Redfin.com

2904 Westwood Trl, Gainesville
- Price: $900,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,880
- Price per square foot: $184
- See 2904 Westwood Trl, Gainesville on Redfin.com

4312 Green Hl, Gainesville
- Price: $900,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,140
- Price per square foot: $286
- See 4312 Green Hl, Gainesville on Redfin.com

2504 Pemmican Run, Gainesville
- Price: $899,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,600
- Price per square foot: $249
- See 2504 Pemmican Run, Gainesville on Redfin.com

3928 Lake Ct, Gainesville
- Price: $899,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,346
- Price per square foot: $383
- See 3928 Lake Ct, Gainesville on Redfin.com

6011 Tradewinds Cv, Gainesville
- Price: $895,500
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,366
- Price per square foot: $266
- See 6011 Tradewinds Cv, Gainesville on Redfin.com

4546 Montclair Cir, Gainesville
- Price: $890,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,906
- Price per square foot: $181
- See 4546 Montclair Cir, Gainesville on Redfin.com

537 Stillwood Dr, Gainesville
- Price: $885,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,802
- Price per square foot: $232
- See 537 Stillwood Dr, Gainesville on Redfin.com

2901 Club Pl, Gainesville
- Price: $885,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,207
- Price per square foot: $275
- See 2901 Club Pl, Gainesville on Redfin.com

3418 Cresswind Pkwy SW, Gainesville
- Price: $875,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,324
- Price per square foot: $164
- See 3418 Cresswind Pkwy SW, Gainesville on Redfin.com

5252 Trudy Cir, Gainesville
- Price: $864,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,732
- Price per square foot: $498
- See 5252 Trudy Cir, Gainesville on Redfin.com

1387 Springdale Rd, Gainesville
- Price: $860,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,604
- Price per square foot: $186
- See 1387 Springdale Rd, Gainesville on Redfin.com

788 Sherwood Rd, Gainesville
- Price: $857,700
- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,916
- Price per square foot: $144
- See 788 Sherwood Rd, Gainesville on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

