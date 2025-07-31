How much house $1 million buys you in Brunswick

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Brunswick. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

7211 Blythe Island Hwy, Brunswick
- Price: $950,000
- 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 1,750
- Price per square foot: $542
- See 7211 Blythe Island Hwy, Brunswick on Redfin.com

133 Yellowbluff Ln, Brunswick
- Price: $899,900
- 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,300
- Price per square foot: $169
- See 133 Yellowbluff Ln, Brunswick on Redfin.com

1000 Union St, Brunswick
- Price: $899,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,638
- Price per square foot: $159
- See 1000 Union St, Brunswick on Redfin.com

106 Majestic Dr, Brunswick
- Price: $879,900
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,631
- Price per square foot: $190
- See 106 Majestic Dr, Brunswick on Redfin.com

162 Harbor Point Dr, Brunswick
- Price: $869,900
- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,639
- Price per square foot: $187
- See 162 Harbor Point Dr, Brunswick on Redfin.com

905 Union St, Brunswick
- Price: $799,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,143
- Price per square foot: $254
- See 905 Union St, Brunswick on Redfin.com

98 Bartram Trl, Brunswick
- Price: $750,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,222
- Price per square foot: $232
- See 98 Bartram Trl, Brunswick on Redfin.com

1409 809 Monck Street Egmont St, Brunswick
- Price: $749,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,554
- Price per square foot: $164
- See 1409 809 Monck Street Egmont St, Brunswick on Redfin.com

124 Serenoa Dr, Brunswick
- Price: $739,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,802
- Price per square foot: $263
- See 124 Serenoa Dr, Brunswick on Redfin.com

32 Oyster Flats Wynd, Brunswick
- Price: $734,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,603
- Price per square foot: $282
- See 32 Oyster Flats Wynd, Brunswick on Redfin.com

186 Barrington Oaks Dr, Brunswick
- Price: $730,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,109
- Price per square foot: $234
- See 186 Barrington Oaks Dr, Brunswick on Redfin.com

212 Clinch Ln, Brunswick
- Price: $724,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,996
- Price per square foot: $241
- See 212 Clinch Ln, Brunswick on Redfin.com

132 Wandas Way, Brunswick
- Price: $724,700
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,896
- Price per square foot: $382
- See 132 Wandas Way, Brunswick on Redfin.com

243 Barrington Oaks Dr, Brunswick
- Price: $705,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,035
- Price per square foot: $232
- See 243 Barrington Oaks Dr, Brunswick on Redfin.com

71 Thornhill Dr, Brunswick
- Price: $700,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,340
- Price per square foot: $299
- See 71 Thornhill Dr, Brunswick on Redfin.com

113 Cabretta Island Cir, Brunswick
- Price: $695,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,048
- Price per square foot: $228
- See 113 Cabretta Island Cir, Brunswick on Redfin.com

126 Chinquapin Dr, Brunswick
- Price: $694,500
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,825
- Price per square foot: $245
- See 126 Chinquapin Dr, Brunswick on Redfin.com

17 Willow Ct, Brunswick
- Price: $675,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,437
- Price per square foot: $196
- See 17 Willow Ct, Brunswick on Redfin.com

233 Harbor Pointe Dr, Brunswick
- Price: $675,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,300
- Price per square foot: $204
- See 233 Harbor Pointe Dr, Brunswick on Redfin.com

40 Jada Ln, Brunswick
- Price: $675,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,402
- Price per square foot: $281
- See 40 Jada Ln, Brunswick on Redfin.com

230 Harbor Pointe Dr, Brunswick
- Price: $674,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,024
- Price per square foot: $223
- See 230 Harbor Pointe Dr, Brunswick on Redfin.com

133 Bartram Trl, Brunswick
- Price: $674,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,970
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 133 Bartram Trl, Brunswick on Redfin.com

175 Harbor Pointe Dr, Brunswick
- Price: $669,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,805
- Price per square foot: $175
- See 175 Harbor Pointe Dr, Brunswick on Redfin.com

526 Old Mission Rd, Brunswick
- Price: $665,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,824
- Price per square foot: $235
- See 526 Old Mission Rd, Brunswick on Redfin.com

145 Riverwalk Dr, Brunswick
- Price: $659,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,885
- Price per square foot: $169
- See 145 Riverwalk Dr, Brunswick on Redfin.com

125 Riverwalk Dr, Brunswick
- Price: $650,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,368
- Price per square foot: $192
- See 125 Riverwalk Dr, Brunswick on Redfin.com

265 Harbor Pointe Dr, Brunswick
- Price: $650,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,062
- Price per square foot: $212
- See 265 Harbor Pointe Dr, Brunswick on Redfin.com

119 Bartram Trl, Brunswick
- Price: $649,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,812
- Price per square foot: $231
- See 119 Bartram Trl, Brunswick on Redfin.com

127 Clipper Bay Rd, Brunswick
- Price: $625,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,496
- Price per square foot: $178
- See 127 Clipper Bay Rd, Brunswick on Redfin.com

243 Winding Trl, Brunswick
- Price: $625,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,487
- Price per square foot: $179
- See 243 Winding Trl, Brunswick on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

