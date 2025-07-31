How much house $1 million buys you in Augusta

By Stacker

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Augusta. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

0 Mike Padgett Hwy, Augusta
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,400
- Price per square foot: $185
- See 0 Mike Padgett Hwy, Augusta on Redfin.com

3129 GOOLSBY, Blythe
- Price: $900,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,158
- Price per square foot: $284
- See 3129 GOOLSBY, Blythe on Redfin.com

3103 CLAY Hl, Augusta
- Price: $825,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,687
- Price per square foot: $307
- See 3103 CLAY Hl, Augusta on Redfin.com

3410 Walton, Augusta
- Price: $819,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,098
- Price per square foot: $264
- See 3410 Walton, Augusta on Redfin.com

2417 Wilkshire, Augusta
- Price: $799,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,914
- Price per square foot: $204
- See 2417 Wilkshire, Augusta on Redfin.com

2131 Gardner, Augusta
- Price: $750,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,970
- Price per square foot: $188
- See 2131 Gardner, Augusta on Redfin.com

2619 Raymond, Augusta
- Price: $745,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,222
- Price per square foot: $231
- See 2619 Raymond, Augusta on Redfin.com

12 Shadowbrook, Augusta
- Price: $725,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,859
- Price per square foot: $187
- See 12 Shadowbrook, Augusta on Redfin.com

3218 Ramsgate, Augusta
- Price: $725,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,763
- Price per square foot: $192
- See 3218 Ramsgate, Augusta on Redfin.com

804 Camellia Rd, Augusta
- Price: $700,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,300
- Price per square foot: $162
- See 804 Camellia Rd, Augusta on Redfin.com

13 TALL Pne, Augusta
- Price: $699,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,900
- Price per square foot: $179
- See 13 TALL Pne, Augusta on Redfin.com

3011 Fox Spg, Augusta
- Price: $679,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,254
- Price per square foot: $208
- See 3011 Fox Spg, Augusta on Redfin.com

2114 Southlake, Augusta
- Price: $670,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,965
- Price per square foot: $168
- See 2114 Southlake, Augusta on Redfin.com

710 Somerset, Augusta
- Price: $669,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,750
- Price per square foot: $178
- See 710 Somerset, Augusta on Redfin.com

3134 Walton, Augusta
- Price: $665,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,542
- Price per square foot: $187
- See 3134 Walton, Augusta on Redfin.com

2705 Bolling, Augusta
- Price: $650,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,253
- Price per square foot: $288
- See 2705 Bolling, Augusta on Redfin.com

434 Waverly, Augusta
- Price: $649,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,304
- Price per square foot: $196
- See 434 Waverly, Augusta on Redfin.com

208 Warren, Augusta
- Price: $649,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,108
- Price per square foot: $209
- See 208 Warren, Augusta on Redfin.com

2204 Gardner, Augusta
- Price: $649,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,207
- Price per square foot: $294
- See 2204 Gardner, Augusta on Redfin.com

2602 Walton, Augusta
- Price: $600,000
- 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,376
- Price per square foot: $177
- See 2602 Walton, Augusta on Redfin.com

1006 Russell, Augusta
- Price: $599,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,020
- Price per square foot: $296
- See 1006 Russell, Augusta on Redfin.com

2016 Elite, Hephzibah
- Price: $585,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,695
- Price per square foot: $158
- See 2016 Elite, Hephzibah on Redfin.com

3043 Lake Frst, Augusta
- Price: $550,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,548
- Price per square foot: $155
- See 3043 Lake Frst, Augusta on Redfin.com

705 Woodgate, Augusta
- Price: $550,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,284
- Price per square foot: $167
- See 705 Woodgate, Augusta on Redfin.com

2327 Central, Augusta
- Price: $538,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,732
- Price per square foot: $196
- See 2327 Central, Augusta on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

