How much house $1 million buys you in Atlanta

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Atlanta, GA. (Konstantin L // Shutterstock/Konstantin L // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Atlanta. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

1890 Spalding Dr, Atlanta
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,816
- Price per square foot: $207
- See 1890 Spalding Dr, Atlanta on Redfin.com

6300 Mountain Brook Ln, Atlanta
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,499
- Price per square foot: $222
- See 6300 Mountain Brook Ln, Atlanta on Redfin.com

2018 Presley Way NE, Atlanta
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,500
- Price per square foot: $285
- See 2018 Presley Way NE, Atlanta on Redfin.com

3623 Sunderland Ct NE, Brookhaven
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,726
- Price per square foot: $366
- See 3623 Sunderland Ct NE, Brookhaven on Redfin.com

1242 Star Dr NE, Brookhaven
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,428
- Price per square foot: $411
- See 1242 Star Dr NE, Brookhaven on Redfin.com

833 Martina Dr NE, Atlanta
- Price: $999,999
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,026
- Price per square foot: $330
- See 833 Martina Dr NE, Atlanta on Redfin.com

1419 Coretta Bnd, Atlanta
- Price: $999,990
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,243
- Price per square foot: $308
- See 1419 Coretta Bnd, Atlanta on Redfin.com

4046 Newhaven Cir NE, Atlanta
- Price: $999,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,497
- Price per square foot: $285
- See 4046 Newhaven Cir NE, Atlanta on Redfin.com

1415 Coretta Bnd, Atlanta
- Price: $999,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,243
- Price per square foot: $308
- See 1415 Coretta Bnd, Atlanta on Redfin.com

3350 Pine Meadow Rd NW, Atlanta
- Price: $999,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,553
- Price per square foot: $391
- See 3350 Pine Meadow Rd NW, Atlanta on Redfin.com

77 Peachtree Pl NE #608, Atlanta
- Price: $999,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,362
- Price per square foot: $423
- See 77 Peachtree Pl NE #608, Atlanta on Redfin.com

156 Martha Ave NE, Atlanta
- Price: $999,500
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,250
- Price per square foot: $307
- See 156 Martha Ave NE, Atlanta on Redfin.com

1665 Chevron Way, Sandy Springs
- Price: $999,005
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,496
- Price per square foot: $222
- See 1665 Chevron Way, Sandy Springs on Redfin.com

1112 Cordia Ave NW, Atlanta
- Price: $999,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,194
- Price per square foot: $238
- See 1112 Cordia Ave NW, Atlanta on Redfin.com

3519 Preserve Dr SE, Atlanta
- Price: $999,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,919
- Price per square foot: $254
- See 3519 Preserve Dr SE, Atlanta on Redfin.com

560 John Wesley Dobbs Ave NE, Atlanta
- Price: $999,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,168
- Price per square foot: $315
- See 560 John Wesley Dobbs Ave NE, Atlanta on Redfin.com

3325 Piedmont Rd NE #2501, Atlanta
- Price: $999,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,023
- Price per square foot: $493
- See 3325 Piedmont Rd NE #2501, Atlanta on Redfin.com

611 Pickett St SE, Atlanta
- Price: $999,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,900
- Price per square foot: $525
- See 611 Pickett St SE, Atlanta on Redfin.com

1249 Francis St NW, Atlanta
- Price: $995,500
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,632
- Price per square foot: $274
- See 1249 Francis St NW, Atlanta on Redfin.com

1035 Lancaster Walk, Atlanta
- Price: $995,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,000
- Price per square foot: $199
- See 1035 Lancaster Walk, Atlanta on Redfin.com

975 Manchester Pl NW, Atlanta
- Price: $995,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,908
- Price per square foot: $254
- See 975 Manchester Pl NW, Atlanta on Redfin.com

1303 N Druid Hills Rd NE, Brookhaven
- Price: $995,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,645
- Price per square foot: $272
- See 1303 N Druid Hills Rd NE, Brookhaven on Redfin.com

631 Boulevard NE, Atlanta
- Price: $995,000
- 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,871
- Price per square foot: $346
- See 631 Boulevard NE, Atlanta on Redfin.com

955 Landmark Dr, Sandy Springs
- Price: $995,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,805
- Price per square foot: $354
- See 955 Landmark Dr, Sandy Springs on Redfin.com

937 Rosedale Rd NE, Atlanta
- Price: $995,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,532
- Price per square foot: $392
- See 937 Rosedale Rd NE, Atlanta on Redfin.com

700 Park Regency Pl NE #1605, Atlanta
- Price: $995,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,495
- Price per square foot: $398
- See 700 Park Regency Pl NE #1605, Atlanta on Redfin.com

4105 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd NE, Atlanta
- Price: $995,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,209
- Price per square foot: $450
- See 4105 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd NE, Atlanta on Redfin.com

595 Overbrook Dr NW, Atlanta
- Price: $995,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,166
- Price per square foot: $459
- See 595 Overbrook Dr NW, Atlanta on Redfin.com

3734 Powers Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta
- Price: $995,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,800
- Price per square foot: $552
- See 3734 Powers Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta on Redfin.com

935 Cumberland Rd NE, Atlanta
- Price: $995,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,561
- Price per square foot: $637
- See 935 Cumberland Rd NE, Atlanta on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 90s, 2K & TODAY Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!