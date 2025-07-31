How much house $1 million buys you in Athens

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Athens, GA.

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Athens. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

160 Tillman Ln, Athens

- Price: $995,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,708

- Price per square foot: $367

160 Gran Ellen Dr, Athens

- Price: $979,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,206

- Price per square foot: $443

490 Mcwhorter Dr, Athens

- Price: $955,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,621

- Price per square foot: $364

290 St George Dr, Athens

- Price: $950,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,416

- Price per square foot: $215

835 Timothy Rd, Athens

- Price: $949,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,750

- Price per square foot: $253

220 Highpointe Ln, Athens

- Price: $899,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,472

- Price per square foot: $258

215 Holman Ave, Athens

- Price: $889,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,082

- Price per square foot: $427

105 Highland Dr, Athens

- Price: $870,000

- 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,896

- Price per square foot: $223

127 Chestnut Ln, Athens

- Price: $849,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,662

- Price per square foot: $231

115 Annes Ct, Athens

- Price: $849,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,218

- Price per square foot: $382

102 Branford Pl, Athens

- Price: $844,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,962

- Price per square foot: $213

290 Hodgson Dr, Athens

- Price: $825,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,929

- Price per square foot: $281

265 Federal St, Athens

- Price: $825,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,659

- Price per square foot: $310

301 Parkway Dr, Athens

- Price: $825,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,764

- Price per square foot: $467

280 Holman Ave, Athens

- Price: $799,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,289

- Price per square foot: $349

321 Milledge Hts, Athens

- Price: $799,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,478

- Price per square foot: $540

213 Highpointe Ln, Athens

- Price: $779,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,207

- Price per square foot: $352

1020 Belmont Rd, Athens

- Price: $779,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,872

- Price per square foot: $416

125 Deerfield Rd, Bogart

- Price: $775,000

- 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,701

- Price per square foot: $115

105 Moss Side Dr, Athens

- Price: $775,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,900

- Price per square foot: $158

167 Timothy Park Ln, Athens

- Price: $770,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,440

- Price per square foot: $315

155 Fox Trace, Athens

- Price: $765,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,597

- Price per square foot: $166

145 Hendrix Ave, Athens

- Price: $760,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,047

- Price per square foot: $371

1771 Timothy Rd, Athens

- Price: $759,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,180

- Price per square foot: $238

277 Highpointe Ln, Athens

- Price: $759,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,210

- Price per square foot: $343

137 Timothy Park Ln, Athens

- Price: $750,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,485

- Price per square foot: $301

183 Parkway Dr, Athens

- Price: $750,000

- 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 1,327

- Price per square foot: $565

218 Thornhill Dr, Athens

- Price: $749,900

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,877

- Price per square foot: $127

1600 Campbell Dr, Athens

- Price: $749,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,094

- Price per square foot: $182

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

