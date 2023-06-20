How Lauren Daigle's bathroom prayer led to "Thank God I Do"

ABC/Eric McCandless

By Andrea Dresdale

The bathroom probably isn't the best place to have a conversation with God, but Lauren Daigle said that's where she was when she prayed for some inspiration before writing her latest hit.

Lauren had booked a writing session with Jason Ingram, with whom she co-wrote "You Say," and she tells ABC Audio she was a little nervous about it. So the day before, she asked for some divine intervention while in her bathroom getting ready.

"I said, 'OK, God, give me a 'Jason' melody,'" Lauren recalls. "Because we've written 'You Say' together, we've had a lot of history, but we haven't written together in three years because of touring and other things.'"

"And I was like, 'OK, I just need a song where that synergy is just, like, a spark ... it ignites and it's like wildfire takes over."

Lauren adds, "I was like, 'Please let it be one of those moments, because it's been so long'" — she says she was afraid that she was "rusty." But, she notes, "Sure enough, we wrote 'Thank God I Do.' So it was really, really special."

"Thank God I Do" is the first single from the first part of Lauren's self-titled album; the second part is coming later this year.

Fun Fact: Pink is credited as one of the songwriters on "Thank God I Do," because of its melody's similarity to her #1 hit "Just Give Me a Reason." Pink's co-writers on the song, Nate Ruess and Jeff Bhasker, are also credited.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

