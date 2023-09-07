How Lady Gaga ended up on The Rolling Stones' new album

Lady Gaga is one of the many guest stars on The Rolling Stones' new album, Hackney Diamonds, but apparently her participation in the project was pretty much an accident.

Stones frontman Mick Jagger told The Associated Press at the band's album launch event in London Wednesday that Gaga just happened to be recording in the studio next door to them and popped in to say hello. That led to her contributing to the song "Sweet Sounds of Heaven."

"She walked in next to me and we started singing together,” Jagger said. "She sang it live and then we went in and tidied it up a bit.”

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood told Sky News, "She was sitting on the floor in the studio and Mick said, 'Don't just sit there and hum! Get up, let's record this!'" He added, "She's lovely, very talented and lovely."

As previously reported, in 2012 Gaga joined the Stones onstage for a performance of their classic "Gimme Shelter," which is documented on the Stones' 2023 concert album, Grrr Live!

The first single from Hackney Diamonds, "Angry," is out now with a video starring Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney. Hackney Diamonds is out October 20.

