How gas prices have changed in the U.S. in the last week Oct. 27, 2025

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in York using data from AAA.

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in the U.S. using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of October 27.

U.S. by the numbers

- Gas current price: $3.05

- Week change: +$0.02 (+0.5%)

- Year change: -$0.08 (-2.5%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $5.02 (6/14/22)

- Diesel current price: $3.66

- Week change: +$0.04 (+1.2%)

- Year change: +$0.08 (+2.3%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.82 (6/19/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Henderson, KY: $2.35

#2. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX: $2.42

#3. Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY: $2.44

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Christian Mueller // Shutterstock

#5. San Diego, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.70

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rangsarit Chaiyakun // Shutterstock

#4. Santa Rosa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.73

(Stacker/Stacker)

jittawit21 // Shutterstock

#3. Napa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.76

(Stacker/Stacker)

Daniel Avram // Shutterstock

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.88

(Stacker/Stacker)

Istvan Csak // Shutterstock

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

- Regular gas price: $4.96

This story was produced by CheapInsurance.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.