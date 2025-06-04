'Honey' and 'Salt': John K to release new album in July

John K, currently climbing the chart with his song "Honey," has announced that he's releasing his third album in July.

Salt + Light will arrive July 18, just ahead of his Salt + Light Tour: Part 1, launching July 31 in Seattle. You can preorder the album now.

In a statement, John says the album is about his life at home as a husband and father of two, and his life on the road. "When I’m home, I’m all in. Present. Grounded. Fully theirs," he says of his family. "And then I leave — to go chase the thing I’ve loved my whole life: music. I go on tour. I pour myself into rooms full of strangers. And that contrast — it’s beautiful and brutal. It stretches me. It makes me honest. This album is born from that tension.”

He adds, "I want every word I’m singing to be believable. My biggest hope is to connect. I hope the tension, pain, growth, and love come out in this beautiful way. I want to write songs you can play at your wedding and keep coming back to for the rest of your life."

The tour is set to wrap Aug. 31 in John's hometown of Orlando, Florida. Visit MusicbyJohnK.com for details.

