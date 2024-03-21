On his new tour, Teddy Swims might "Lose Control" and sing Shania, Journey and Taylor

Teddy Swims got his start posting cover songs on YouTube. Though he now has plenty of his own songs to sing, the "Lose Control" singer still plays covers in concert. Teddy, who launches a new leg of his I've Tried Everything But Therapy tour on March 22, said he'll probably never drop them entirely because the vibe of the show sometimes demands it.

Last year, Teddy played Shania Twain's "You're Still the One" and Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'" at nearly every show. Explaining why, he laughed to ABC Audio, "If I have a moment in my set that's like, 'Man, Shania Twain sure would kill it right now,' then I'm gonna play Shania Twain, you know what I mean?"

"I don't think I'll ever stop having [covers] in my set. I don't think I can," he continued. "If you're in the middle of all your music, and you're like, 'Dude, what I want right now is "Don't Stop Believin'" by Journey' or 'What I want right now is Al Green, "Love and Happiness"' ...that would just round the show out perfectly."

He added, "I don't know. I just can't stop loving songs that I love, you know?"

So, which covers will he play on this new tour? Teddy told ABC Audio that his version of Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer," which was extremely well-received when he performed it for BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge in the U.K., might make the cut.

"Sometimes you think you're going to flip the song in a certain way ... and it just doesn't work at all," he laughed. "Sometimes you can have bad ideas, you know what I mean? But that one ... I think we really crushed it ... I would absolutely add it to my set."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.