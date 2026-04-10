Hilary Duff releases rerecorded version of 'Come Clean'

Hilary Duff is going back, back to the beginning.

The singer has released "Come Clean (Mine)," a rerecorded version of her 2003 hit that was used as the theme song for the MTV reality show Laguna Beach. The new version will be featured in The Reunion: Laguna Beach, which premieres Friday on The Roku Channel.

"Thank you for continuing to love this song all these years," Hilary wrote on Instagram. "It's been so fun growing up with her."

The song will also be featured on Hilary Duff – (Mine), a collection of rerecorded versions of her greatest hits, including "What Dreams Are Made Of (Mine)." The album drops April 18 on silver vinyl exclusively for Record Story Day.

Hilary's first full-length studio album in more than 10 years, luck… or something, debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart in March.

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