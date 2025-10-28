The highest-value homes in Rome

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of the highest value homes in Savannah, GA.

Every city has its showpiece homes — the ones that define luxury living. And as prices continue to rise across the U.S., the most valuable properties showcase just how high local markets can go. The high-end housing market in particular has reached new heights in 2025, with the typical luxury home selling for a record $1.35 million in March. The million-dollar price tag no longer even qualifies as "luxury" in most places.

So, what do Rome's most glamorous homes look like? To find out, Redfin Real Estate found the city's highest-value homes based on their Redfin Estimate.

#1. 2979 Big Texas Valley Rd Nw, Rome, GA 30165

- Approximate home value: $3,926,106

- Beds: 16

- Baths: 14.5

- Square feet: 10,000

- See 2979 Big Texas Valley Rd Nw, Rome, GA 30165 on Redfin.com

#2. 185 Bellemont Dr Sw, Rome, GA 30165

- Approximate home value: $2,362,882

- Beds: not available

- Baths: 6.5

- Square feet: 11,617

- See 185 Bellemont Dr Sw, Rome, GA 30165 on Redfin.com

#3. 677 N River Rd Ne, Rome, GA 30161

- Approximate home value: $2,266,352

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: 7,706

- See 677 N River Rd Ne, Rome, GA 30161 on Redfin.com

#4. 312 E 4Th Ave, Rome, GA 30161

- Approximate home value: $2,248,016

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: 5,956

- See 312 E 4Th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 on Redfin.com

#5. 339 Reynolds Bend Rd Se, Rome, GA 30161

- Approximate home value: $2,147,052

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: 1,061

- See 339 Reynolds Bend Rd Se, Rome, GA 30161 on Redfin.com

#6. 201 Kellett Rd Ne, Rome, GA 30165

- Approximate home value: $2,138,882

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 4

- Square feet: 5,000

- See 201 Kellett Rd Ne, Rome, GA 30165 on Redfin.com

#7. 35 Oakmont Dr Sw, Rome, GA 30161

- Approximate home value: $1,996,401

- Beds: not available

- Baths: 4

- Square feet: 7,474

- See 35 Oakmont Dr Sw, Rome, GA 30161 on Redfin.com

#8. 14 Capital Ct Se, Rome, GA 30161

- Approximate home value: $1,988,903

- Beds: not available

- Baths: 5

- Square feet: 12,261

- See 14 Capital Ct Se, Rome, GA 30161 on Redfin.com

#9. 504 Cooper Dr Se, Rome, GA 30161

- Approximate home value: $1,971,615

- Beds: not available

- Baths: 6

- Square feet: 9,721

- See 504 Cooper Dr Se, Rome, GA 30161 on Redfin.com

#10. 3212 Blacks Bluff Rd Sw, Rome, GA 30161

- Approximate home value: $1,968,419

- Beds: not available

- Baths: 2

- Square feet: 3,503

- See 3212 Blacks Bluff Rd Sw, Rome, GA 30161 on Redfin.com

#11. 304 E 4Th Ave, Rome, GA 30161

- Approximate home value: $1,942,102

- Beds: not available

- Baths: 3.5

- Square feet: 5,629

- See 304 E 4Th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 on Redfin.com

#12. 3761 Big Texas Valley Rd Nw, Rome, GA 30165

- Approximate home value: $1,940,610

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

- See 3761 Big Texas Valley Rd Nw, Rome, GA 30165 on Redfin.com

#13. 2836 Old Dalton Rd Ne, Rome, GA 30165

- Approximate home value: $1,896,164

- Beds: not available

- Baths: 7

- Square feet: 7,746

- See 2836 Old Dalton Rd Ne, Rome, GA 30165 on Redfin.com

#14. 3087 Fosters Mill Rd Sw, Rome, GA 30161

- Approximate home value: $1,793,238

- Beds: not available

- Baths: 3.5

- Square feet: 3,619

- See 3087 Fosters Mill Rd Sw, Rome, GA 30161 on Redfin.com

#15. 320 E 3Rd Ave, Rome, GA 30161

- Approximate home value: $1,758,027

- Beds: 7

- Baths: 7

- Square feet: 8,500

- See 320 E 3Rd Ave, Rome, GA 30161 on Redfin.com

#16. 101 Fieldwood Rd Ne, Rome, GA 30161

- Approximate home value: $1,687,220

- Beds: not available

- Baths: 6

- Square feet: 4,969

- See 101 Fieldwood Rd Ne, Rome, GA 30161 on Redfin.com

Methodology

Redfin Estimate data as of September 11, 2025. Bedroom, bathroom, and square footage data may not be available or accurate. Secondary addresses may not be included. Value estimates may not reflect what the house could actually sell for.

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.