The highest-value homes in Macon

Every city has its showpiece homes — the ones that define luxury living. And as prices continue to rise across the U.S., the most valuable properties showcase just how high local markets can go. The high-end housing market in particular has reached new heights in 2025, with the typical luxury home selling for a record $1.35 million in March. The million-dollar price tag no longer even qualifies as "luxury" in most places.

So, what do Macon's most glamorous homes look like? To find out, Redfin Real Estate found the city's highest-value homes based on their Redfin Estimate.

#1. 159 Idle Hour Dr, Macon, GA 31210

- Approximate home value: $2,504,999

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 8.5

- Square feet: 9,798

#2. 6601 Zebulon Rd, Macon, GA 31220

- Approximate home value: $2,488,962

- Beds: not available

- Baths: 2

- Square feet: 3,964

#3. 136 Clearwater Plantation Dr, Macon, GA 31210

- Approximate home value: $2,334,250

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 5.5

- Square feet: 9,915

#4. 7738 Zebulon Rd, Macon, GA 31220

- Approximate home value: $2,229,017

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 5.5

- Square feet: 9,003

#5. 1098 Saint Andrews Dr, Macon, GA 31210

- Approximate home value: $2,138,356

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 6

- Square feet: 7,301

#6. 110 Campion Cir, Macon, GA 31210

- Approximate home value: $2,074,524

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 5

- Square feet: 8,089

#7. 495 N Rivoli Farms Dr, Macon, GA 31210

- Approximate home value: $1,957,471

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 8.5

- Square feet: 10,431

#8. 123 Lake Ridge Dr, Macon, GA 31220

- Approximate home value: $1,871,259

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 6

- Square feet: 8,218

#9. 455 Old Club Rd S, Macon, GA 31210

- Approximate home value: $1,775,493

- Beds: 3

- Baths: 4

- Square feet: 6,014

#10. 104 Prestwick Park, Macon, GA 31210

- Approximate home value: $1,727,831

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 4.5

- Square feet: 7,949

#11. 6279 Forsyth Rd, Macon, GA 31210

- Approximate home value: $1,721,979

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 8

- Square feet: 9,912

#12. 241 Carriage Trl, Macon, GA 31210

- Approximate home value: $1,688,765

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 7.5

- Square feet: 6,560

#13. 726 Dunblane Dr, Macon, GA 31210

- Approximate home value: $1,683,882

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 6

- Square feet: 7,746

#14. 6900 Forsyth Rd, Macon, GA 31210

- Approximate home value: $1,672,901

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#15. 135 Lake Ridge Dr, Macon, GA 31220

- Approximate home value: $1,620,816

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 6.5

- Square feet: 8,700

#16. 11 Dunedin Ct, Macon, GA 31210

- Approximate home value: $1,616,157

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 5.5

- Square feet: 6,600

#17. 144 Howard Oaks Dr, Macon, GA 31210

- Approximate home value: $1,612,265

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 4.5

- Square feet: 5,474

#18. 197 Bass Rd, Macon, GA 31210

- Approximate home value: $1,595,972

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#19. 4792 Brae Burn Ln, Macon, GA 31210

- Approximate home value: $1,580,872

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 5.5

- Square feet: 9,435

Methodology

Redfin Estimate data as of September 11, 2025. Bedroom, bathroom, and square footage data may not be available or accurate. Secondary addresses may not be included. Value estimates may not reflect what the house could actually sell for.

