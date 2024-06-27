Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Augusta by diners

Whether you've waited in line for soft-shell crabs in the Chesapeake Bay or savored sushi in New York City, you know there's something special about finding the right spot to enjoy seafood. From ceviche to grilled salmon and towers of shellfish, the top-rated seafood restaurants in the United States serve up mouthwatering dishes across diverse cuisines like Japanese, Latin American, and Mediterranean to suit every palate.

Of course, certain areas of the country are known for particular delicacies. California's proximity to the Pacific Ocean, for example, makes it one of the best states for seafood. The Los Angeles area serves up everything from caviar to Santa Barbara spot prawns while San Francisco is a mecca for fish tacos, ceviche, and sushi. Further north, Seattle is legendary for its shellfish, showcased at the famed fish counter at Pike Place Market.

While Chicago may be best known as a pizza capital, many flock to the city for its king crab dishes; a bit further south and east, you have Miami and its sought-after stone crab season. Southern locales like New Orleans boast fresh crawfish from the Gulf of Mexico and the two noncontiguous states have their own signature offerings, too: Alaska is known for its pollock and salmon, while Hawai'i is known for its poke.

Dining at a seafood restaurant can be one of the most memorable parts of your trip to a new city or offer comfort food in your own hometown. To celebrate the best options near you, Stacker used insights from Yelp to compile a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Augusta.

Businesses were selected using Yelp's ranking system, which calculates an adjusted rating value that takes into account the number of ratings as well as the rating score itself. Only restaurants with at least 10 reviews were considered. In an effort to highlight independent restaurants and local chains, those with more than five locations nationally, based on the Yelp data, were not included. Data is as of June 14, 2024.

Keep reading to discover your highest-rated local seafood restaurants for your next special meal out!

Note: The photos in this article are stock images and do not necessarily depict the specific restaurants listed or the dishes they serve.

#23. Seafood and More

- Rating: 2.6/5 (11 reviews)

- Price level: $

- Address: 1645 Gordon Hwy Augusta, Georgia

- Categories: seafood

#22. American Deli

- Rating: 2.8/5 (19 reviews)

- Price level: $

- Address: 2801 Washington Road Ste 104 Augusta, Georgia

- Categories: chicken wings, seafood, delis

#21. JJs Wings & Seafood

- Rating: 3.0/5 (13 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 3355 Deans Bridge Road Ste A Augusta, Georgia

- Categories: chicken wings, seafood, burgers

#20. New Ming Wah Restaurant

- Rating: 3.1/5 (71 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 3415 Wrightsboro Road Augusta, Georgia

- Categories: chinese, noodles, seafood

#19. Island Seafood

- Rating: 3.3/5 (17 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 2304 Lumpkin Road Augusta, Georgia

- Categories: seafood

#18. Crab King

- Rating: 3.4/5 (18 reviews)

- Price level: $$$

- Address: 1631 Gordon Hwy Ste 10 Augusta, Georgia

- Categories: seafood

#17. The Chop House

- Rating: 3.5/5 (279 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 3450 Wrightsboro Road Ste A203 Augusta, Georgia

- Categories: steakhouses, new american, seafood

#16. Rockin' Crab

- Rating: 3.6/5 (56 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 2807 Washington Road Augusta, Georgia

- Categories: seafood, fish & chips, bars

#15. Rhinehart's Oyster Bar

- Rating: 3.6/5 (441 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 3051 Washington Road Augusta, Georgia

- Categories: seafood

#14. Red Shark

- Rating: 3.6/5 (76 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 2574 Tobacco Road Augusta, Georgia

- Categories: seafood, chicken wings, burgers

#13. Calvin's Roasted Fish & Salads

- Rating: 3.6/5 (14 reviews)

- Address: 2027 Broad St. Augusta, Georgia

- Categories: seafood, southern

#12. Beamie's at the River

- Rating: 3.6/5 (245 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 865 Reynolds St. Augusta, Georgia

- Categories: american, seafood

#11. Rae's Coastal Cafe

- Rating: 3.7/5 (238 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 3208 West Wimbledon Drive Augusta, Georgia

- Categories: seafood, steakhouses, caribbean

#10. Top Crab Seafood & Bar

- Rating: 3.8/5 (68 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 1347 Augusta West Pkwy Ste 02A Augusta, Georgia

- Categories: seafood, wine bars, cocktail bars

#9. Augusta Fish Market & Restaurant

- Rating: 3.8/5 (35 reviews)

- Price level: $

- Address: 1843 Walton Way Augusta, Georgia

- Categories: chicken wings, seafood, chinese

#8. Wasabi Express

- Rating: 3.8/5 (79 reviews)

- Price level: $

- Address: 2838 Washington Road Augusta, Georgia

- Categories: vietnamese, japanese, seafood

#7. The Juicy Crab

- Rating: 4.0/5 (353 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 2834 Washington Road Ste G/H Augusta, Georgia

- Categories: cajun/creole, seafood, chicken wings

#6. Hunan Cafe

- Rating: 4.0/5 (72 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 403 Furys Ferry Road Ste 110 Augusta, Georgia

- Categories: chinese, asian fusion, seafood

#5. Trattoria Polipo

- Rating: 4.2/5 (82 reviews)

- Address: 3629 Walton Way Ext Augusta, Georgia

- Categories: italian, seafood, cocktail bars

#4. Becks

- Rating: 4.3/5 (101 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 2111 Kings Way Augusta, Georgia

- Categories: seafood, bars, american

#3. Abel Brown Southern Kitchen & Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.4/5 (381 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 491 Highland Ave. Augusta, Georgia

- Categories: seafood, southern, bars

#2. Kitchen Kings x Natta's Sweet Treats

- Rating: 4.4/5 (12 reviews)

- Address: 1370 Gordon Hwy Ste B Augusta, Georgia

- Categories: seafood, bakeries, lounges

#1. Hooks & Cook Fish And Chicken

- Rating: 4.4/5 (26 reviews)

- Address: 1820 Walton Way Augusta, Georgia

- Categories: seafood, chicken wings

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Zeynep Guler Tuck, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 282 metros.