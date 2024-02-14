Here's what "terrified" Benson Boone into writing his new hit "Beautiful Things"

Benson Boone's song "Beautiful Things" is his highest-charting single yet, currently sitting at #3 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song starts off pretty mellow, then turns into a rocker. Benson tells Billboard that the song actually began as two different tunes, and he never even thought about putting them together.

"That night that I wrote it, I couldn't figure out a chorus for the verse melody, so I moved on to a different idea," he explains. "I actually wrote both of those ideas as separate songs. When I was in the studio, Jack [LaFrantz] — the guy I wrote it with — was the one who suggested [putting them together], because I showed him both of the ideas. He's the one that suggested that we make it one."

Benson says after they were done, "I think I knew after I heard the chorus with production that this could be a really big song. ... it just feels like a big change for me — a change in the right direction, that’s more like my other music that will be coming out."

As for what inspired the song, Benson says, "It was inspired by a relationship that I had just gotten into — for the first time in my life, I felt like I was extremely out of control of the way this relationship would turn out."

He adds, "In the past, I feel like I’ve always known that I could be the one to end a relationship. This one felt very different. It was the first time that I’d really been actually, genuinely terrified to lose something."

Benson will kick off his Fireworks and Rollerblades world tour on April 3 in Chicago.

