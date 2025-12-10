Here's how Max McNown found out 'Better Me for You' was special

Max McNown has followed up his breakthrough hit "A Little More Free" with "Better Me for You (Brown Eyes)." While the song was inspired by his then-girlfriend, Max says it's not exactly a love song — it's more about how she inspired him to be worthy of her love.
"The verses are very honest depictions of who I was and who I didn't want to be," he told ABC Audio. "I was just making decisions that I was not proud of. I was a person I wasn't proud to be."
"And it's so funny, people think the song is just purely about this relationship," he added. "But it's actually about, equally, who I was before the relationship and how it kind of saved me."
Max says his manager initially had to convince him to release the song as a single. But he had an inkling it might be special the first time he played it for his the woman who inspired it.
"We were in the parking lot and I was just like, 'Hey, I wrote a song about you today and about us and how I feel.' And she was like, 'Oh my gosh, can I hear it?' And I was like, 'Yeah, for sure,'" Max recalled.
"And it was just a guitar and my voice, and I played it, and I remember she was just in the passenger seat and she just started crying," he said. "And I was, like, 'Man ... I think this is a special song.'"
The woman turned out to be pretty special, too — she and Max are now married.
Max launches his The Cost of Growing Up headlining tour March 20 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
