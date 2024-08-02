"Hello," Germany! Adele's Munich concerts kick off Friday

Artists usually have two choices: tour all around the world or stay put in Las Vegas and have fans come to them. But Adele's been there, done that, so Friday night in Munich, Germany, she's pioneering a third way forward.

Aug. 2 marks the first of a string of concerts Adele will perform in a stadium that was custom-built just for her. It features the world's largest LED screen, measuring 660 feet wide and 56 feet high, plus a 660-foot-long catwalk that will let her get as close as possible to the 80,000 fans who'll be seeing her each night.

Before the concerts even start, fans will be able to enjoy Adele World, an Adele-themed hospitality area outside the arena where fans can knock back booze at the "I Drink Wine" bar, an authentic English pub and a Bavarian beer garden.

The area also includes merch stalls where you can buy signature Adele gummy candy made by famed German candy company Haribo, plus live entertainment, food trucks, a farmers market, a carousel and a Ferris wheel. Fans can party there from 3:30 p.m. until midnight; the show starts at 7:30 each evening.

If you can't get into the event, an Adele merch bus is also going to be parked in Munich through Aug. 3, offering exclusive items.

As for what Adele plans to perform, it's likely that her set list will be similar to her Las Vegas shows. That means all her hits — from "Hello" and "Someone Like You" to "Rolling In the Deep" and "Skyfall" — plus material from her most recent album, 30, including "Easy On Me" and "I Drink Wine."

The concerts run through Aug. 31; her Las Vegas residency resumes in October and ends in November.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.