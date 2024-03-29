Hear a preview of Meghan Trainor and Jimmy Fallon's new duet about ... Pop-Tarts?

Meghan Trainor and Jimmy Fallon teamed up last year for the Christmas duet "Wrap Me Up." And it turns out they've re-teamed to record a new duet for an upcoming Netflix film about ... Pop-Tarts.

Comic legend Jerry Seinfeld is making his directorial debut with the movie Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, a parody about the origin of the breakfast toaster pastry. The cast includes Melissa McCarthy, Amy Schumer, Hugh Grant, Max Greenfield, Christian Slater, James Marsden and Jim Gaffigan.

The film also includes the song that Meghan and Jimmy have recorded, which is called "Sweet Morning Heat." On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon March 28, Seinfeld and Fallon talked about the song: Seinfeld wrote the lyrics and sent them to producers Mark Ronson and Andrew Watt, who did "I'm Just Ken" and the Barbie movie soundtrack. They wrote the music for "Sweet Morning Heat," then Seinfeld asked Fallon if he would sing on it and suggested it could be a duet. That made Jimmy think of Meghan.

"I texted Meghan Trainor and she was like, 'I'm in,'" Jimmy said. He then played a snippet of the song, an upbeat dance tune with double entendre lyrics: "Please, give me that sweet morning heat/ every single day of the week/ you got all the lovin' I need/ give me that sweet morning heat!"

As Fallon and Seinfeld started dancing, Fallon declared, "It's a bop! It's so good and I'm honored to be on it."

Unfrosted will stream on Netflix starting May 3.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.