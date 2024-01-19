Hear new for KING & COUNTRY song from 'Unsung Hero' movie soundtrack

for KING + COUNTRY have released their first new music of 2024.

The Australian brother duo have recorded a reimagined version of "Place In This World," a 1991 song by Michael W. Smith. It's from an upcoming soundtrack of songs inspired by the duo's upcoming movie, Unsung Hero, and it features Smith joining in.

In a statement, Joel and Luke Smallbone say, "The '90s song, 'Place In This World,' by the nobleman, Michael W. Smith, was part of our Australian soundtrack as youngsters. And it is now an indelible part of our upcoming film Unsung Heroes! It was a true thrill to partner with Michael and put our own spin on this classic. Grateful to him for joining us on this project."

for King + Country will have more new music to come this year. Unsung Hero — based on the true story of how the Smallbone brothers' parents moved their entire family from Australia to the U.S. to pursue their kids' musical dreams — arrives in theaters on April 26.

Meanwhile, for KING + COUNTRY are nominated for a Grammy next month for their Jordin Sparks collaboration, "Love Me Like I Am."

